DOVER, Del. - A 29-year-old Dover man was shot and killed early Thursday morning outside his home.
Officers from the Dover Police Department arrived at the scene on Forest Creek Drive around 3:45 a.m. to find Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Paramedics began lifesaving efforts and Pereira was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Pereira's 29-year-old roommate Rayvaughn Jones was arrested leaving the residence where the shooting occurred without incident.
According to the police department, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and located a shotgun and multiple rifles and handguns along with marijuana, meth, cocaine, LSD, and oxycodone pills. They also found over $7,000 in cash.
Jones received multiple firearm- and drug-related charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and intent to deliver controlled substances.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.