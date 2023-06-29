DOVER, Del. - One Dover man was seriously hurt after being shot during a drug sale gone wrong Tuesday night, according to Delaware State Police.
An investigation revealed that, just before midnight, the 23-year-old got into an unknown suspect's car at the Best Western on East Lebanon Road to buy marijuana. The suspected shooter, believed by police to be a man, shot the 23-year-old in the head and drove away from the scene.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect is believed to drive a white Toyota Camry with damage between the front and back doors on the passenger side. No other descriptions are available at the time of writing.
Detectives are asking those who witnessed or have information about the shooting to contact Detective Nash by calling 302-698-8442 or by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police.