DOVER, Del. - The Dover Motor Speedway says they are hosting "Speedway S'mores presented by Delaware Lottery" events throughout December to help children in need.
The Speedway says the event is a fundraiser for Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) and Speedway Motorsports' children's charitable foundation. They also says that the event is where Monster Mile's SCC Trackside Treasure trailer will be debuted, which features mementos, NASCAR collectibles, ne-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing, advertising banners and more for sale, with all proceeds benefiting SCC.
According to the speedway, the event will take place December 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th from 4:30-10 p.m. The speedways says that those who go to the event can expect the following activities:
- Bonfire/Roasting S’mores: Families can purchase s’mores kits and roast them over a bonfire set up in The Grove, near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, with all proceeds benefitting the SCC. The bonfire will be supervised by members of the Dover Fire Department and Dover Motor Speedway safety personnel, with a firetruck at The Grove for children to explore.
- Pictures with Santa: Santa Claus is making a special visit from the North Pole and will be available for guests to take their own pictures with him in front of the Monster Monument from 6-9 p.m. each day.
- Fifer Orchards: The Camden-Wyoming-based favorite will have its traditional farm highlights for sale, including apple cider, cider doughnuts and kettle corn.
- easySpeak spirits: The Milford-based distillery will have beverages for sale, including hot cocoa and hot apple cider spiked with easySpeak craft spirits along with a full bar serving mixed drinks, beer and wine.
- “The Villager”: Kent County (Del.) Tourism’s mobile visitor center and team will distribute guides, maps, and area information that highlights local restaurants, attractions, hotels, shopping and special events.
- Shasta Shutterbug Photobooth: M. Baker Photography’s retro photo trailer will provide free snapshots of your Speedway S’mores visit.
The Speedway encourages guests to go to Speedway S'mores after attending the Gift of Lights at Dover Speedway event, which is happening at the same time. They say the drive-through woodlands experience starts at 599 Persimmon Tree Lane.
“There are two great holiday-themed options for families to enjoy at the Monster Mile this year,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “We hope everyone visits ‘Speedway S’mores’ after traveling through the Gift of Lights displays this December. We appreciate Delaware Lottery and the local vendors that are joining us for this worthy cause.”
According to the Speedway, Gift of Lights runs every evening from Thanksgiving through New Years, featuring more than 60 scenes made up of a collective 3 million lights set up a long a 1.5 mile pathway winding through the Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway. According to the Speedway, the woodlands are usually the Monster Mile's largest camping lot during NASCAR weekends.
There are several theme and discount nights planned for Gift of Lights, says the Speedway, including Military, Healthcare and First Responders Night presented by the Delaware Lottery on December 7th.
They say on the 7th, all active-duty airmen, reservists, guardsmen, guardians and veterans, along with, nurses, police, firefighters and paramedics with valid IDs will get in to Gift of Lights for free. The Speedway says other themed nights include:
- Monday, Nov. 28: Pajama Night, presented by Dover Behavioral Health Systems ($5 off per car if wearing pajamas)
- Tuesday, Nov. 29: Food Bank of Delaware Community Night (Bring five non-perishable items to donate to the Food Bank of Delaware and your car will receive a free admission)
- Wednesday, Nov. 30: Pet Night presented by Delaware’s Quaint Villages, ($5 off per car if you bring a furry friend).
- Thursday, Dec. 1: National Christmas Lights Day (Decorate your car and drive it through the show for $5 off).
- Tuesday, Dec. 6: Christmas Sweater Night presented by Visit Delaware (Wear your most festive holiday sweater for $5 off per car).
The Speedway says Gift of Lights is produced by Winterland, Inc., a holiday services firm headquartered in Marion, Ind., along with support from partners including Kent County Tourism, Grotto Pizza, Delaware Lottery, Dover Behavioral Health Systems, Delaware Tourism, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Garrison Energy Center and Dover Pools.