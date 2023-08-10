DOVER, Del. - The Dover Motor Speedway has announced that the SCC "Laps for Charity" event is returning on Saturday, September 30.
According to the speedway, the event will give everyday drivers the opportunity to race a personal vehicle around the Monster Mile.
It costs $50 per vehicle, says the speedway, with groups taking five laps around the track behind a pace vehicle. An eight-lap VIP session is available for $100, where they would be the only car on the track, besides the pace car.
They say participants will be able to purchase pictures in front of the Monster Monument afterwards for $25 each.