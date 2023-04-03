DOVER, Del. - A Newark, NJ man has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash that took place in Dover Sunday evening, according to Dover Police Department.
Police say they were sent to the area of North Governors Avenue and Cecil Street shortly before 7 p.m., where they found a 45-year-old man who was seriously injured. They say he was taken to nearby hospital, then later airlifted to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
According to police, and investigation showed that the victim was driving north on North Governors Avenue on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle approaching Cecil street, when a 2020 Dodge Durango driven by a 68-year-old Dover man turned on to North Governors Avenue. The Durango turned into the path of the victim, causing him to crash and get launched from the bike.
The department says that the facts of the case are still getting evaluated and there have been no charges filed as of now.