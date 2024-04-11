DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department reported shots fired near 1200 White Oak Road Wednesday. Officers say they responded and observed several people running from the area.
At approximately 4:46 p.m., police began investigating the park. Several spent shell casings in the area where this incident occurred, however no injuries were reported as a result of this shooting say police.
There is no suspect description at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Dover police ask anyone with information to call 302-736-7130.