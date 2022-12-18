DOVER, Del.- Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early this morning.
The victim was 28-year old Jeff Tolson of Dover and he was found on the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive.
Police say they found Tolson laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Officers tried to save him, but he was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
There is no description of a possible suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bowman at 302-736-7141 or the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.