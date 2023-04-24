DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place early Sunday morning at the Napa Auto Parts on South West Street in Dover.
Police say they were sent to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. after they received a call for a burglary alarm.
They discovered the burglar had broken a window to get inside, then stole an undisclosed amount of money before the officers got there.
According to police, the suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.