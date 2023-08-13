DOVER, Del. - Investigators from the Dover Police Department are looking for three people following a robbery and road rage incident Saturday night.
Police were called to the Wawa on Forest Street just before 10 p.m. for a reported robbery. According to police, the victims said they were driving east when they pulled into the parking lot. Once parked, they were approached by a man with a bat who believed he was cut off by them.
He then allegedly shattered the passenger side window, causing minor injuries to a passenger. Police say two women approached the driver and ordered him out of the car, demanding money. Though he did not initially comply, police say he was forced to use Wawa's ATM to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money before giving it to one of the women. The group of suspects left the parking lot in a black Ford F-150.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. According to police, a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.