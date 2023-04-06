DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating two burglaries that took place Wednesday.
The first investigation began around 3:30 p.m. when police received a call for a burglary at Dover Country Club Apartments on Country Drive. Officers found damage to the front door of an apartment and have determined that an unknown suspect or suspects forced the door open before damaging property inside and taking an undisclosed amount and type of property. The burglary likely took place between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The second investigation began around 9:30 p.m. on Lakeview Drive when police received another call for a burglary at a home. Officers noticed damage to a rear window. An unknown suspect or suspects likely broke into the home through the broken window between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to police. Similar to the first burglary, the suspect damaged items inside and removed an undisclosed amount and type of property.
Though the locations of these crimes are close, a representative from the Dover Police Department told WRDE that they do not appear to be related. No suspect descriptions are available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers can remain anonymous.