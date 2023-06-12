DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they are investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers during an investigation Sunday evening.
Police say that they were sent to a home on Sussex Avenue around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, they say that they saw an argument between a woman and a man in the middle of the block, shooting his gun in front of police. They say the man did not comply with officer commands afterwards.
According to police, the incident was rapidly evolving, which led to the suspect being shot by a police officer. They say they immediately rendered aid to the suspect, who was brought to the Bay Health Kent Campus in serious condition for treatment.
Police say they found a handgun on the ground right next to where the man was standing. They say additional units determined that there were no other victims and no more threat to public safety.
The officer involved in the shooting had been at the Dover Police Department for 2.5 years, they say, and is a member of the Patrol Division. As is standard policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay says police.
The department says that they will continue to investigate the shooting in coordination with the Delaware Department of Justice – Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust and will provide more details as they are available.
Police say that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. They say a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.