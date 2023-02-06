DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested a 15- and 16-year-old, both from Dover, on weapons and drug charges after a gun complaint Sunday afternoon.
Officers say they were sent to the Whatcoat Apartments, and found a group loitering. They say they tried to contact with the group when members ran away.
After a quick chase on foot, officers say they were able to arrest two boys, finding a 9mm pistol and 4.6 grams of crack cocaine on the 15-year-old and a stolen 9mm gun in the area where the 16-year-old was taken into custody.
While being put in the police car, the department says that the 16-year-old swung his head towards an officer in an attempt to hit him.
The police department says the boys were charged with the following:
15-year-old
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(2x)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
They say the 15-year-old was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $26,200 cash bail.
16-year-old
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Resisting Arrest
- Menacing
They say the 16-year-old was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $15,100 cash bail.