DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department (DPD) says they have arrested a 21-year-old woman Dover woman after a Tuesday evening traffic stop.
According to DPD, the woman was pulled over after an officer saw her break a traffic law. They say as soon as the car stopped, the woman got out and became confrontational with the officer.
They say the officer tried to arrest her, when she punched the officer in the face and chest. After a struggle with several more officers, DPD says the woman was taken into custody without any further issues.
According to DPD, the officer punched by the woman had a minor injury to his lip and left hand, but he refused medical treatment. They say his watch also broke during the struggle.
DPD says the woman was taken to the station where she was processed and arraigned with the following charges:
- Assault Second Degree; Injures a Law Enforcement Officer
- Resisting Arrest with Force (4x)
- Resisting Arrest (3x)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
- Disorderly Conduct
According to DPD, the woman was released on $9702 unsecured bond.