OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Downtown Recreation Complex Project broke ground in a ceremony at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The complex will include a new tennis and pickleball court and playground. It will also expand the current Ocean Bowl Skate Park, and reconstruct the current basketball courts.
Officials hope the project will help to revitalize downtown Ocean City.
Ocean City Director of Recreation and Parks Susan Petito says, "the downtown area really need to have a welcoming park area, to create a focal point for the community who lives down here, and for the visitors in Ocean City."
The local reaction has been mixed. Local Jayla Kimble thinks the complex will be great for families.
"It gives kids the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, like the playground! I think it's great because kids will have time to spend outside."
Local Pat McConnell isn't as excited.
"The park is maybe going to draw in homeless or other vagrants. That's going to have a huge impact on us."
Petito says construction will begin on May 1 and she hopes the new complex will be open by summer of 2024.