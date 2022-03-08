OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sending prayers and support overseas. Tuesday evening, dozens of people came together in Ocean City to pray for Ukraine.
Mayor Rick Meehan organized the vigil. The evening was full of prayers for peace, and speeches from people with ties to Ukraine.
"We want them to know that Ocean City, Maryland, the whole United States stands behind them .We support their efforts. We want them to make sure they are aware of that. How much we're concerned," said Mayor Meehan.
Across Ocean City, the town is lit up in support. City Hall has blue and yellow lights shining on it. The Jolly Roger ferris wheel at the inlet is lit up blue and yellow, with a red heart in the middle.
Mayor Rick Meehan created a list of charities and organization that support the efforts in Ukraine. You can learn more here.