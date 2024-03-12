Dozens of protestors make their voice heard at 3R's beach offshore wind information session

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- People on both sides of the offshore wind debate raised their signs in Bethany Beach Tuesday.
DNREC hosted a informational session on the possible construction and presence of cables for wind turbines at 3Rs Beach.
The agency did not take any questions about the wind turbines themselves, but the agency says there will be other opportunities for the public to ask questions or comment on that part of the project.
In the presentation, which you can find the posters for here, DNREC says the cables would be buried around sixty feet under the sand, and the beach would be closed to build bring the cables inland for a time. But once the construction is finished, people would be able to go on the beach normally.
According to DNREC's website, US Wind is looking to build over 100 wind turbines off the coast of Delmarva. In December, Governor Carney announced the beginnings of negotiations with the company.
Countless people with signs both for and against the project could be seen on Route 1 right outside of Bethany Beach town hall.
People against the project cited numerous reasons, including how it would impact the local ecosystem and wildlife, the longevity and cost of the turbines, and the sounds of construction and the turbines themselves.
"This is being pushed through so fast," said protestor Dianna Harris. "I fear for our sea. I fear for our animals. I fear for my grandchildren I don't have yet, and I fear for everybody who lives around here."
But right across the busy highway, people who are for the wind turbines see it as a great opportunity for the local economy and for clean energy in the First State- as well as it being crucial in the fight against climate change.
"I have a two year old daughter getting ready to turn three...My job is to protect her, to keep her safe," said Dustyn Thompson, who is the Delaware Chapter director of the Sierra Club. "And part of that means making sure she has a planet that is habitable and can afford to her the same it's afforded to me."
The state permitting process for the U.S. when project has not begun yet, and this is still in relatively early stages. Nothing has been finalized with this proposal at this time. People can take a survey on the turbines here.