DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced the first two lab-confirmed cases of influenza for the 2022-2023 flu season, one of which is a child.
DPH says the cases involve a child under the age of five from New Castle County with influenza strain A/H3, who was not vaccinated, as well as a 32-year-old woman from Kent County with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated.
"Announcing our first two cases of the flu, just days after the start of the season, is a strong indicator for Delawareans to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible," said Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong. "The flu is a threat to our health, and getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from either getting it, or at the very least reducing the severity of symptoms and illness if you do get it.”
According to DPH, the flu vaccine is recommended for Delawareans 6 months of age and older, and can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Since it takes around two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against influenza virus infection to develop in the body, DPH says that it is important to get vaccinated as early as possible to give your body time to build immunity.
DPH says the getting the vaccine now will protect you throughout the entire flu season. They say the vaccine can help prevent the flu and can safeguard against serious effects such as hospitalization or death if a person who does get the vaccine catches the flu.
DPH says that during the 2021-2022 flu season, there were more than 2700 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in Delaware. They say 150 of those cases were hospitalized, and three of them died from flu complications.
A schedule for flu vaccines at Public Health clinics for uninsured and underinsured individuals can be found at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/fight-the-flu/flu-vaccine-finder, says DPH.
DPH says that while the don't host flu-vaccine specific clinics anymore, the flu vaccine will be offered at any DPH clinic that provides other health services. They say that the vaccines can also be offered through physician offices, many pharmacies (including those within grocery stores) and Federally Qualified Health Centers.
To locate where flu vaccines near you are being offered, DPH says to Google "CDC flu finder" and enter your ZIP code. They say the flu is easy to transmit, and you can get it even from seemingly healthy, but unvaccinated, children and adults. Children, older adults, and those who have chronic underlying medical conditions are most at risk for complications from the flu and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated now, says DPH.
On top of the vaccine, DPH says Delawareans can help prevent the spread of the flu by:
- Washing hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol-bases hand sanitizers.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue
- Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others, especially people from outside your own home.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
DPH says that the flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms. They these common symptoms include fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue (tiredness), sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, and headaches. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19 that are different from flu include a change in or loss of taste or smell. If you are sick, the best thing to do is call your health care provider to see if you should get tested for COVID-19 or come in for a visit.
DPH says that those sick with the flu should stay home from work, school, and other gatherings and not come back until they have been free of fever (with a temperature of less than 100 Degrees F (37.8 degrees C), without the use of fever reducing medications) for at least 24 hours.
According to DPH, people with symptoms of the flu should try and stay away from people in their household, as you can give someone the flu 24 hours before you show symptoms and five to seven days after you get sick. They also say to keep well hydrated by drinking water or other clear liquids. Over-the-counter medicines can give some relief, says DPH, but if you think you have the flu, you should contact your doctor because they may want to prescribe antiviral medications to help you recover faster and prevent serious complications. They say this is especially important for those who feel very sick, are pregnant, or have chronic medical conditions.
For more information about the flu and where to get vaccinated, visit flu.delaware.gov or call 1-800-282-8672.