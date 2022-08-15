DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health announced five new cases of monkeypox (MPX) Monday, bringing the state's total to 11.
According to DPH, the five cases are all men: a 23-year-old and a 57-year-old in in Sussex County, and a 28-year-old, 34-year-old, and a 37-year-old in New Castle County. The cases are said by DPH to be unrelated to each other, and none of the people infected reported traveling. DPH says that the 23, 37, and 57 year-olds reported close intimate contact with someone known to be infected with MPX, while the the 34-year-old reported close intimate contact with someone not known to be infected with MPX. DPH says they have no information to contact the 28-year-old.
DPH also announced Monday that they are increasing access to the vaccine to people who are living with HIV, as well as those who are getting PrEP for HIV. DPH says those who are living with HIV or get PrEP for HIV should talk to their medical provider/PrEP treatment center to ask if they are offering the vaccine. If not, DPH invites patients to call the DPH hotline at 866-408-1899 to schedule an appointment at one of DPH's own clinics. DPH says that they do not offer walk ins for vaccinations, and that they will be prioritized based on people who are most at risk: people who think the have been exposed to MPX in the last two weeks and people who have sex with men and also have had multiple sex partners within the last two weeks. Because of this, DPH recommends scheduling appointments a few days early.
DPH says the ability to provide more access to the vaccine came from a White House announcement August 9th that allows states to administer 1/5 of a dose using a different injection method, where the needle is put right under the skin instead of in to the muscle. Using smaller doses means that supply can be stretched longer, according to DPH.
DPH says that beginning August 22nd, people in the following higher risk categories will have access to the vaccine. More details about where vaccines will be available will be shared later in the week, according to DPH. They say that access will be expanded to include those engaging in high-risk activities, including sexual practices, that increase exposure to MPX such as:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners
- Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)
- Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)
DPH reminds people that the vaccine used to combat MPX, JYENNOS, is fully FDA approved for use against smallpox, and it is given in two doses that are 28 days apart. DPH also says that not everyone needs the vaccine- MPX is a virus that spreads through close intimate contact with someone infected with the virus, and not airborne like COVID-19.
DPH says the symptoms of MPX are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. They say Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Most people who contract MPX will develop a rash, and some will develop flu-like symptoms beforehand says DPH. They say that the flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. DPH says if someone has flu-like symptoms, they usually will develop a rash one to four days later.
According to DPH, if you suspect you are experiencing any symptoms associated with MPX you should immediately:
- Contact your health care provider and discuss your symptoms and concerns.
- Self-isolate until all lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.
- Avoid being intimate with others.
- Make a list of your close and intimate contacts in the last 21 days.
DPH says that as fall sports practices begin, people who participate in sports should practice preventive measures whenever possible: laundering uniforms after each game or practice, seeking advice from their primary care provider concerning rashes, sanitizing team spaces when they are not in use, not sharing sweat towels, water bottles, mouth guards or other gear, and refraining from leaving unused personal gear laying around.
DPH recommends organizations use separate seating during games between fans and players; players not playing should avoid sharing benches with fans. Isolated seating will reduce close contact with possible rashes from fans to players.
DPH says there are two upcoming town halls that will discuss MPX. The first is a virtual town hall hosted by Beebe Healthcare about the virus in Sussex County at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 15th. The virtual town hall will be hosted on Beebe's Facebook and YouTube page. The other town hall is being hosted at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center on Tuesday, August 16th hosted by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services discussing the MPX situation in Delaware. Registration is required, which you can do here.