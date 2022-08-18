DOVER, Del. - Thursday, The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced additional locations where people who meet eligibility criteria can get the monkeypox (MPX) vaccine. On Monday, DPH announced allowed access to the vaccine to those living with HIV and those getting HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). DPH also announced that on August 22nd, access will be expanded to people who engage in high risk activities, including sexual practices, that increase exposure to MPX, which include:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners
- Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)
- Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)
DPH says they have been giving the vaccine at its public health clinics only by appointment. People who want a vaccine must call the MPX hotline number (1-866-408-1899) to be evaluated by DPH and schedule an appointment with a DPH clinic. They say Walk-ins are not allowed.
Two medical providers who offer HIV PrEP began administering vaccine this week. One of these, Beebe Healthcare, has agreed to begin vaccinating community members who meet any of the eligibility criteria indicated above starting Friday, August 26th. Beebe says appointments can be made starting August 22nd at this website, and once again walk-ins will not be allowed.
DPH also says that they are partnering with AIDS Delaware and the HIV consortium, as well as CAMP Rehoboth to host vaccination events. The event with AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium will be held August 25th, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the Community Services Building located at 100 W. 10th Street in Wilmington. Pre-registration is required, according to DPH, and that is done by calling AIDS Delaware at 302-652-6776, Walk-ins will not be allowed.
DPH says they and CAMP Rehoboth are hosting an event at CAMP's Rehoboth beach location, but pre-registration is full and they will not be accepting walk-ins.
According to DPH, MPX vaccinations at their clinics will still prioritize people who are at highest risk based on their evaluation: people known or presumed to be exposed to someone with MPX in the last 14 days, and people who have sex with men and who have had multiple sex partners within the past two weeks. Because of this, DPH recommends appointments be scheduled a few days in advance.
DPH reminds the public that the vaccine is given in two doses administered 28 days apart, and it is not considered to be in effect until two weeks after the second dose. In the meantime, DPH says those who are at higher risk should use preventative measures and engage in little to no high-risk behaviors until that time.
DPH says to learn more about Monkeypox, visit http://de.gov/monkeypox or call the DPH hotline with questions at 866-408-1899. They say questions may also be emailed to DPHCall@delaware.gov.
DPH says that as of now, Delaware has 11 confirmed cases of MPX.