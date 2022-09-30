DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health says that October 2nd is the official start of the 2022-2023 influenza (flu) season.
DPH says that they believe the vaccine is vital to protect Delawareans and their loved ones by getting the flu vaccine as soon as possible, especially because of COVID-19 and a potentially active flu season ahead. According to the DPH, the United States looks at Australia and New Zealand flu seasons, which happens during our summertime, as a possible signal of what we might face. They say that this year, the flu was very active.
Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every year, says DPH. They say that children younger than 5, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic underlying medical conditions are most at risk for complications from the flu and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated now.
DPH also urges vaccination for those who live or work with infants under 6 months of age and those who live or work in busy settings such as long-term care and correctional facilities. DPH wants the public to know that the flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes the new bivalent booster.
DPH is introducing a new data collection program for the flu this year, allowing around 20 Influenza-Like Illness Network (ILI Net) Providers statewide to report the numbers of rapid flu test results, giving a more accurate number to the amount of cases in the state of Delaware. As such, DPH advises that reported numbers this year should not be compared to previous years. DPH says that they will also be collecting data on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), so they can see how it is effected by the flu season. According to DPH, all the data will be available on the My Healthy Community data portal, updated weekly.
“The flu remains a serious health threat and we are already seeing influenza starting to circulate in advance of the official start of the season next week,” said Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong. “The flu is contagious and has the ability to cause serious illness and even death. The vaccine is your best shot at reducing your risk of ending up in the hospital or worse. Despite recent decreases in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are still under strain, and Delawareans should continue to take steps to prevent emergency hospital visits, including getting the annual flu vaccine.”
DPH says that since the vaccine takes around two weeks to start working, it's important to get the vaccine as soon as possible so your body can build up an immunity, keeping you protected for the entire flu season. More information about the flu and where to get the vaccine can be found at flu.delaware.gov.
Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies (including in grocery stores), participating medical provider offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers (for their patients), and Division of Public Health clinics. While DPH no longer holds mass community flu clinics, it is offering flu vaccines at community-based locations where the DPH mobile units also provide other health services.
According to DBH, flu symptoms come on suddenly and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, and fatigue. They say some signs and symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, and body aches, chills, and fatigue. DPH says testing can effectively help you determine which illness you have.
DPH says those sick with the flu should stay home from work, school, and other gatherings and not return until they have been free of fever – with a temperature less than 100 degrees F (37.8 degrees C), without the use of fever-reducing medications – for at least 24 hours.
According to DPH, those with flu symptoms should stay away from other people in the household and drink plenty of water/clear liquids. They say that over-the-counter medicines can give some symptom relief, but if you think you have the flu you should talk to your doctor so you can get prescription antiviral medicine. DPH says that contacting your primary care provider is especially important for anyone who feels very sick, is pregnant, or has chronic medical conditions.
DPH will again share flu-related messaging through radio, print, and social media messaging and distribute a toolkit to schools, community-based organizations, and medical providers to help encourage flu vaccination through their networks.
For more information about the flu and where to get vaccinated, DPH says to visit flu.delaware.gov or call 1-800-282-8672.