DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) says it has been notified of multiple positive cases of COVID-19 that could be related to several in-person events last week in and around Legislative Hall.
DPH says out of an abundance of caution, it is offering recommendations to those planning to attend Joint Finance Committee hearings beginning Tuesday January 31st, to reduce any potential risk of spread of the virus.
“We want the public to know about the potential risk so that they can evaluate their own situation and make informed choices about how to participate in the legislative process,” says DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “Having this information is particularly important for older Delawareans and those with weakened immune systems or chronic conditions so they can decide how they best want to protect themselves.”
DPH recommends that people visiting Legislative Hall this week consider wearing a high-quality mask to reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, and keep a six-foot social distance when possible from people outside of your household.
Alternately, people can attend and participate online via registering through the committee meeting page on the Joint Finance Committee’s homepage. (link: Joint Finance Committee - Delaware General Assembly).
According to DPH, regardless of vaccination status, you should stay home to isolate from others when you have COVID-19 for at least five days, followed by another five days of mask wearing when out in public.
DPH says you should also isolate if you have symptoms and suspect that you have COVID-19 but do not yet have test results. If your results are negative, it is recommended you take two tests 48 hours apart. It’s possible that you have COVID-19 but that it did not show up when you tested initially. If both tests come back negative, you can stop isolating.
If you find out you were in contact with someone who has COVID-19, begin wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) any time you are around others either inside your home, or indoors in public. Wear a mask for 10 full days and do not go anywhere where you are unable to wear a mask. If you do not have symptoms, or do not develop symptoms, there is no need for you to stay home (quarantine). If symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 symptoms occur, isolate at home immediately, get tested, and stay home until you know the result.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 isolation and exposure recommendations.