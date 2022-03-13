DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Contact Tracing Team has launched a pre-call SMS/text messaging initiative to individuals who test positive for COVID-19. It involves sending a text message to COVID-positive individuals and providing initial isolation guidance and recommendations through a secure web platform before they receive a call from the Contact Tracing Team. It serves as an early notification system, getting people to isolate more quickly instead of having to wait for a call from a member of the Contact Tracing Team for instructions. A pilot, testing the service on a small number of individuals, launched March 1.
DPH uses a unique identification number that will appear as the sender of the text on the receiver’s mobile device or cellular phone. Texts coming from the number 37821 are legitimate SMS messages from DPH.
The initial message lets the individual know that DPH has critical information for them and asks them to reply with their date of birth. If the information matches DPH’s records, the person will receive a return message that they can now access messages from the Contact Tracing Team. If the date of birth does not match DPH’s records, the person will be asked to call the Contact Tracing Team with a reference number provided in the return text. The initial message also provides a link to the Contact Tracing page on the coronavirus website to help individuals verify that the initiative is legitimate. DPH will not ask you for additional personal information through text message.
Once the person’s identity is confirmed, they will be able to access isolation guidance on an internal DPH webpage via a separate link.
“We wanted to improve speed and efficiency with contacting positive cases,” said Director of the DPH Contact Tracing Team Tracey Johnson. “Our team has worked on the project for months to develop a delivery service that is both easy to use and secure. Mail or email may be too slow in alerting a person of their status concerning the virus. With the national increase in spam calls and a tendency for people to ignore unfamiliar phone numbers, we felt it was important to develop a safe, least intrusive way to get in touch with them. Early notification and guidance for COVID-positive persons can lead to earlier isolation, and a reduced chance of spreading the virus.”