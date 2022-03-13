Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts may be below 25 kt late this afternoon before increasing early this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&