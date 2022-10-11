DOVER, Del. - According to the latest cancer data released by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), the death rate for cancer has declined in the state.
DPH says that between 2005 and 2019, death rates for cancer in all locations throughout the body has fallen an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and the United States as a whole. They say that Delaware was the 15th highest state in cancer death rate from 2015-2019, and was 13th highest in cancer cases for that same timeframe.
DPH says they presented their data report, titled Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2015-2019, to the Delaware Cancer Consortium (DCC) on October 10th. They say that this data specifically talks about the five-year period from 2015-2019, and include incidence and mortality tables tables for all-site cancers, as well as 23 site-specific cancers. DPH say the tables include age-adjusted rates for cancer type by both gender and race and how they relate to U.S. statistics.
Additionally, DPH created a compendium report, Census Tract-Level Cancer Incidence in Delaware, 2015-2019, which presents case rates for all-site cancer by census tract. In the 15-year period between 2005 and 2019, DPH says case rates for all-site cancer dropped an average of 1.1% per year in Delaware and an average of 0.7% per year in the U.S. While progress continues to be made, says DPH, Delaware’s 2015-2019 all-site cancer case rate (468.8 per 100,000 people) is still 4% higher than the comparable U.S. rate (449.0 per 100,000 people). DPH says Delaware currently ranks 13th among the states for highest all-site cancer cases, but Delaware has improved in rankings over the last two five-year periods measured – 8th in 2014-2018 and 13th in 2015-2019. Before these years, DPH says Delaware had been ranked 2nd for cancer case rates for some time. A portion of the most recent progress may be attributed to fewer people accessing screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic, says DPH.
Between 2005 and 2019, DPH said case rates for all-site cancer dropped an average of 1.8% per year among non-Hispanic White men and remained stable for non-Hispanic White women. During that same period, case rates rates for all-site cancer dropped an average of 3.1% per year among non-Hispanic Black men and remained stable for non-Hispanic Black women. Between 2005 and 2019, case rates for all-site cancer were stable among both Hispanic men and Hispanic women.
“It’s important that Delawareans get their recommended cancer screenings, and I encourage everyone to learn when to get yours, said Governor Carney. “We know that the earlier cancer is detected, the more treatable it is. I commend the Delaware Cancer Consortium and the Division of Public Health for coordinating our state’s cancer prevention advocacy and education. After decades of dedicated early detection and screening, it’s reassuring to see improvement in certain areas.”
Between 2005 and 2019, DPH says death rates for all-site cancer dropped an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and the U.S. as a whole. Delaware’s current ranking of 15th among the states for highest all-site cancer deaths is the same ranking as in the 2021 report, which examined the 2013-2017 time period. This represents considerable continued progress since the 1990s, when the state ranked second.
Between 2005 and 2019, death rates for all-site cancer decreased by an average of 1.6% per year among non-Hispanic White men and decreased an average of 1.8% per year among non-Hispanic White women. Between 2005 and 2019, death rates for all-site cancer dropped an average of 2.5% per year among non-Hispanic Black men and remained stable for non-Hispanic Black women. Between 2005 and 2019, all-site cancer death rates were stable among both Hispanic men and women.
“The data show us clearly that early screening and prevention are critical for bringing down cancer mortality rates. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to delay cancer screenings and other preventive chronic disease care, and economically disadvantaged communities are typically impacted the most,” said Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. “Free cancer screenings are available to eligible Delawareans, and we know they can lead to earlier diagnosis and to saving lives."
DPH says the top four cancers for cases are:
- female breast (136.1 per 100,000 population)
- prostate (125.9 per 100,000 population)
- lung and bronchus (61.7 per 100,000 population)
- colorectal (37.1 per 100,000 population)
DPH says the top four cancers for death are:
- lung and bronchus (40.9 per 100,000 population)
- female breast (21.2 per 100,000 population)
- prostate (17.0 per 100,000 population)
- colorectal (13.0 per 100,000 population).
DPH says these are also the same trends in the U.S.
Among women, DPH says breast cancer had the highest case rate (136.1 per 100,000 population) and lung cancer had the highest death rate (34.5 per 100,000 population).
Among men, DPH says prostate cancer had the highest case rate (125.9 per 100,000 population) and lung cancer had the highest death rate (49.1 per 100,000 population).
According to DPH, among the top four cancers affecting Delaware, non-Hispanic Black Delawareans are disproportionately more affected by breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers compared to non-Hispanic White and Hispanic Delawareans. They say Lung cancer affects more non-Hispanic White Delawareans.
Non-Hispanic Black women (27.5 per 100,000 population) have a higher death rate for breast cancer compared to non-Hispanic White women (20.5 per 100,000 population), says DPH, and Non-Hispanic Black men (32.5 per 100,000 population) have a higher death rate for prostate cancer compared to non-Hispanic White men (14.9 per 100,000 population). DPH says Non-Hispanic White Delawareans die from lung cancer at a higher rate (43.0 per 100,000 population) compared to non-Hispanic Black (39.8 per 100,000 population) and Hispanic (18.8 per 100,000 population) Delawareans.
“We are encouraged at the reductions in cancer incidence and mortality seen among Black male Delawareans when it comes to all-site cancer,” said Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong. “Despite this, we know that disparities continue to exist, and DPH is committed to working to reduce those disparities by addressing the social determinants of health that contribute to them.”
DPH also offers these extra resources on the subject:
- In addition to cancer data, the Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2015-2019 report also includes information about screening and historical data trends. The Census Tract-Level Cancer Incidence in Delaware, 2015-2019 compendium report presents analyses of all-site cancer case rates by census tract. The Cancer Incidence and Mortality Data Tables for Delaware, 2015-2019 provides a quick view of the 23 top site-specific cancer types for both cases and deaths.
- To learn how to prevent, detect, and treat chronic diseases and obtain assistance with a cancer screening, visit the Healthy Delaware website at HealthyDelaware.org or call the Delaware Comprehensive Cancer Control Program at 302-744-1040. For more information about the DCC, visit https://www.healthydelaware.org/Consortium.
- The Screening for Life (SFL) program provides payment for cancer screening tests to qualified Delaware adults. Eligible individuals can receive mammograms and clinical breast exams, Pap tests and screening tests for prostate, colorectal, and lung cancer when recommended by a doctor. SFL also provides lung cancer screenings for eligible men and women. Contact SFL at https://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dph/dpc/sfl.html or call 302-744-1040 to speak with a screening nurse navigator.
- Delaware residents 18 and older who want help quitting smoking should contact the Delaware Quitline at 1-866-409-1858 or QuitSupport.com.
- For population health, environmental and social determinants of health data at the smallest geographical area available, visit the My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.