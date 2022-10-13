DPH Report Says Cancer Mortality in Delaware Declined

DELAWARE- A decline in cancer rates. Delaware saw an overall decrease over 23 percent from 2005 to 2019. That also mirrors the national trend.
A downward trend in Delaware's cancer mortality rates. However, it is a trend that is being seen across the U.S. as a result the state remains 15th in the nation for cancer mortality. Breaking down its recent report, DPH explains that there are disparities in communities of color due to certain social factors.
"It's usually about access to health care, it's about education, it's about health literacy, it's about economics, it's about their income ability. So social determinants of health do play a role in the disparities that we see." said Helen Arthur, DPH.
Organizations like the Cancer Support Community were not surprised by the reports findings. The decrease between 2005 and 2019 was reflected in their number of participants. Since 2019, Executive Director Nicole Pickles has seen an increase participants in that organization. But the pandemic did help them realize their virtual potential.
"2019, 2020, 2021 we were able to reach into Sussex county more than ever and reach into the communities virtually and offer support groups; mind body stress reduction and education." said Nicole Pickles.
DPH is joining a program that will help them target where more education on cancer is needed.
"Delaware is participating in the National Cancer Institute and the National American Association of Central Cancer Registry's Zone Design Project. The goal of this project is to provide more reliable and meaningful information at sub-county levels by aggregating census tracks and creating zones, high risk zones if you will, of where we know where we need to do more outreach and education and get more of those populations screened." said Arthur.
For more information on screenings and support you can visit healthydelaware.org and cancersupportdelaware.org.