GEORGETOWN, Del. - Dr. Bradley Layfield, the former principal of Sussex Central High School, has been officially terminated following a unanimous vote by the Indian River School Board Thursday night. This decision, announced by his attorney Thomas Neuberger, marks the culmination of a series of events dating back to May 2023.
BACKGROUND
Layfield and other staff members were placed on administrative leave after a school fight incident in May, in which a student’s breast was inadvertently exposed. This led to a lawsuit filed in September by 18-year-old Aniyah Harmon against Layfield, the Indian River School Sistrict, Sussex Central High School and assistant principal Matthew Jones. Harmon claimed that Layfield shared the surveillance video with other staff members and that a meme created from the video that compared her to Janet Jackson was circulated.
The lawsuit against the high school and the school district was dismissed in January. However, the situation escalated when Layfield sought reinstatement during a public hearing in February. At this hearing, Superintendent Jay Owens asserted that Layfield’s behavior and a history of inappropriate conduct warranted his dismissal.
In response to Thursday's vote, Layfield’s attorney Neuberger defended his client, challenging each charge laid against him while also claiming Board President Leolga Wright is potentially biased as a Facebook friend with the Harmon family.
Additionally, Neuberger highlighted unequal treatment within the district, comparing Layfield's case with an instance involving Owens, who allegedly permitted staff to view videos of students engaging in sexual activities under his watch.
The hearing also revealed that the initial charge of nudity in the meme against Layfield was unfounded. Neuberger pointed out that no evidence of nudity was ever found in the meme after a nine-month investigation.
Neuberger cites one parent who says the Layfield Legal Defense Fund has been established to finance Dr. Layfield's federal lawsuit.