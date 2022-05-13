DELAWARE- Dr. Karyl Rattay announced that she will be leaving the Delaware Division of Public Health.
She has been in her role since 2009 and is the country’s longest serving public health director.
During her time, she lead the response to multiple health threats, including COVID-19, H1N1, Superstorm Sandy, Ebola, Zika virus, Tuberculosis outbreaks and others.
In a statement, Dr. Rattay expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve Delawareans:
“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served under Governor Carney, and Governor Markell before him. I could not be prouder of the DPH team and what we have accomplished together over the past 13 years.”
Dr. Rattay will be leaving her position on June 30.