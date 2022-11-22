SALISBURY, Del. - The Draper family of Draper Holdings presented a check on Tuesday in Salisbury.
The $213,550 donation will go to numerous charitable organizations on Delmarva, including the Salisbury University Foundation for the Thomas H. Draper Scholarship.
The Bless Our Children campaign is administered by the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation each year. This campaign aims to raise money for charitable groups across Delmarva to buy and distribute Christmas presents for needy children. For more information about Bless Our Children, visit www.blessourchildren.org