Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots. Waves building to 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&