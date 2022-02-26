GEORGETOWN, Del. — On Sat., the CHEER Community Center welcomed dozens of businesses recruiting employees.
The job fair returns after a 1-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted hospitals and health care workers.
"You hear of the nurse shortage, we have found that we need to increase our nursing population to support our surgical practices as well," Amanda Townsend, Practice Administrator, First State Orthopedics, said.
Other services in need of workers are bus drivers, and police offers. Some jobs are Earn as you Learn based and train employees to do different trades like woodworking.
Recruiters say they're receiving dozens of applications from candidates of all ages and educational backgrounds.
For the full list of participating businesses, visit https://wbocevents.com/visitor-info/job-fair/