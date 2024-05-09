Draw bridge maintenance scheduled in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Starting Tuesday, May 14th, crews will be working on the Savannah Road Drawbridge in Lewes. The city says the work is a part of routine maintenance.
The city says the openings will occur staring at 10 A.M., but only as needed.
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing onshore flow during the day today combined with the higher astronomical tides will result in moderate coastal flooding with tonight's high tide. The increasing onshore flow may also result in spotty minor coastal flooding with the daytime high tide today. Tonight's high tide is forecast to have the highest water levels and greatest impacts with this stretch of coastal flooding, and high tide water levels will lower over the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/11 AM 6.0 1.3 2.1 Minor 10/11 PM 7.3 2.7 2.1 Moderate 11/12 PM 5.6 1.0 1.9 None 12/12 AM 6.6 2.0 1.7 Minor 12/01 PM 5.1 0.5 1.5 None 13/01 AM 5.8 1.2 1.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/10 AM 5.1 1.1 1.6 None 10/11 PM 6.4 2.4 1.6 Moderate 11/11 AM 4.9 0.9 1.6 None 11/11 PM 5.8 1.8 1.4 Minor 12/12 PM 4.3 0.3 1.1 None 13/12 AM 5.1 1.1 0.9 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/10 AM 6.1 1.0 1.8 None 10/10 PM 7.5 2.4 2.0 Moderate 11/11 AM 5.8 0.7 1.8 None 11/11 PM 6.8 1.7 1.6 Minor 12/12 PM 5.2 0.1 1.4 None 13/12 AM 6.0 0.9 1.1 None &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
LEWES, Del. - Starting Tuesday, May 14th, crews will be working on the Savannah Road Drawbridge in Lewes. The city says the work is a part of routine maintenance.
The city says the openings will occur staring at 10 A.M., but only as needed.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.