FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Locals near Little Assawoman Bay are familiar with the sight of boats getting stuck in the shallow waters. Carolyn Haon, who lives right off the bay, often witnesses the mishaps.
"I've seen them get stuck going towards the center of the bay," Haon said.
While smaller boats can navigate the bay with ease, larger vessels struggle, especially between two specific poles that mark a treacherous section of the water.
After years of dealing with this issue, the Fenwick Island Dredging Committee may have finally found a solution. On Thursday, the committee approved a contractor for an extensive dredging project set to begin in September. The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.3 million. The State of Delaware is contributing $1 million, and Sussex County is providing $800,000. As a result, the town of Fenwick Island will only need to contribute $500,000.
Bill Rymer, chairman of the dredging committee, detailed the financial strategy. "We are planning on using the town's reserves, which still allows the town to have significant reserves at the end of fiscal 2025. So the committee was comfortable not proposing any property tax increases," Rymer said.
The project is scheduled to start in September and conclude by December. Haon is eagerly awaiting the improvements.
"I feel it needs dredging because now we have a lot of bigger boats and motors. Like, a lot bigger boats than they used to," Haon added.
However, the dredging project is not yet finalized. The committee's chosen contractor must still be reviewed and approved by the Town Council during next Friday's meeting.