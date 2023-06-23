OCEAN CITY, Md. - Dredging operations are expected to begin the last week of June, according to Maryland's Department of Natural Resources.
The agency says the work will be conducted within the federal navigation channel between the Ocean City Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean.
Officials ask boaters to be mindful of their wake while traveling near the worksite. Interested mariners may contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge via marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13 and 16.
The work is scheduled to start June 28 and go through July 10.