SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police (MSP) say they are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run early Tuesday morning near Oliphant St. on Route 13 in Salisbury.
According to MSP, the investigation found that the victim, driving a motorized scooter, was using a median crossover to get on northbound Route 13 around 3:40 a.m. They say that when the victim pulled out on to the highway, he crossed all the way to the farthest lane. MSP states that that is when a commercial bobtail truck, driving in the far lane that the victim was trying to merge in to, hit the victim.
MSP says they have video surveillance of the crash, which shows the accused bobtail as a blue truck with a sleeper berth and a white stripe down the side, not pulling a trailer. They also say that the victim, a 29-year-old man from Lewes, DE, was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the scene, along with deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the Salisbury Police Department, and the Office of the State's Attorney in Wicomico County, according to MSP.
MSP also says that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration helped with road closures and detours, with the MSP Crash Team leading the investigation.
MSP urges anyone with information that could help identify the owner or operator of the truck to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721. Below is a surveillance image of the truck.