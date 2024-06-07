LEWES, Del. - Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a car accident on Coastal Highway northbound, in front of the AutoZone. The driver causing the accident claims it was prompted by an e-bike pulling out in front of him.
On June 6, a black Nissan Rogue and a yellow Dodge Dakota were both traveling northbound. The Dakota improperly changed lanes, and struck the Nissan. The Dodge was operated by a 63-year-old man from Lewes, who was not injured.
The driver of the yellow dodge, James Weber, told CoastTV News that his improper lane change was prompted when someone pulling out onto Coastal Highway on an e-bike pulled out in front of him. To avoid hitting the e-bike, Weber swerved and accidentally hit the Nissan, however DSP said this is not confirmed.
The Nissan was operated by a 27-year-old woman from Lewes, who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for minor injuries. A 4-year-old child was also inside of the Nissan, but was unharmed said DSP. The driver of the Dodge was issued a ticket for improper lane change.