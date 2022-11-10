DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Dover earlier this morning.
Around 8:10 a.m. a truck pulling a loaded trailer was driving south on Route 1 near exit 104 when it drove off the road into several trees.
The driver was a 45 year-old Delaware man who was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southbound lanes of Route 1 were closed for about 5 hours today while the crash was cleared and investigated. This road closure contributed to a delay in the Return Day Parade in Georgetown.
The cause of the crash is still unknown and is under continued investigation.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal Joseph Lane by calling (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.