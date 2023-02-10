MILLSBORO, Del. - A driver ran from the scene of a crash in Millsboro Friday morning, according to the Millsboro Police Department.
The crash involved two vehicles and occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 113 and Old Landing Road. Police say the driver of one involved vehicle abandoned it and ran away before they arrived. The car left behind was reported stolen in January. The other driver was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. Police are asking for anyone in the area who may have witnessed the crash or who may have surveillance video to contact Detective Ebke with the Millsboro Police Department.