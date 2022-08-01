MILTON, Del.- George C. Coverdale is one of many people who goes through the intersection of Milton-Ellendale Highway and Mulberry Street often.
He passed the accident that happened early Saturday morning killing a 20-year-old woman from Virginia.
"Everybody's talked about we need a light here," Coverdale said. "The car looked like it was flipped over over here. It looked like the car and the truck was mashed up in front over here and they had all of the roads blocked all around, all three ways to get here and traffic was backed up and everyone was in turmoil."
Vice Mayor and Chair of the Milton Streets and Sidewalks Committee Randi Meredith said Monday in a statement, "Safety improvements should not have to be monuments to tragedy. Safety improvements should prevent tragedy."
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), there have already been more crashes resulting in deaths this year in the state than last year and this intersection has a track record of seeing crashes over the last several years.
"Just over the first six months of this year, there were four crashes there," Community Relations Director C.R. McLeod said. "This was the first fatal incident that we've had there and then again going further back over the past several years since January 1, 2019 there have been 16 crashes."
Coverdale says that this intersection is too busy to not have something controlling the traffic there.
"It's gonna help everybody all around here, plus the store besides and accidents and the school right down the street here," Coverdale said. "It's got to help everybody. It's got to be very good."
DelDOT says that there will be meetings scheduled with the Town of Milton to explore options on how to make the intersection safer.