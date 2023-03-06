MARYLAND - March 6 marks the beginning of Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration, and drivers are encouraged to proactively check for open recalls on their vehicles. The administration says that repairs for recalls are free at an authorized dealership and that vehicles affected by a safety recall should be repaired as soon as possible.
Drivers can use their vehicle identification number to search for recalls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
"During Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, we urge everyone to check their vehicle and the vehicles of loved ones for any open recalls," said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. "Keeping our roadways safe is everyone’s responsibility. If left unrepaired, safety recalls can put lives at risk."
In 2021, there were over 1,000 safety recalls affecting more than 34 million vehicles in the United States according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2018, Maryland became one of the first states in the nation to inform drivers of open vehicle safety recalls through registration renewal notices, which are sent to owners every two years. Open recalls are printed at the bottom of a driver's registration renewal notice, which is sent in the mail and through email about 60 days before a registration period ends.
Vehicle owners can also sign up for recall alerts and download the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's updated SaferCar app to receive alerts and information on safety recalls on vehicles, car seats, tires, and other automotive equipment.