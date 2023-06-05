Drivers Say Roadwork at Route 1 & Route 16 in Milton is Dangerous

MILTON, Del. - As DelDOT moves into the next phase of roadwork for an incoming overpass, drivers feel the construction itself is dangerous and removing the traffic lights will lead to more issues.
Kassidy McConaghy was driving through the construction Saturday, heading East on Broadkill Road, when the new traffic lights confused her and she got into an accident.
"I think just when you're going across right now, to sync up those lights that are in the middle because it's very confusing and once you're looking at one light and you see it's green going your way, you're going to want to go." said McConaghy.
DelDOT said that this intersection has the highest overall crash rate between Prime Hook and Five Points between the years 2012 and 2016.
That is why DelDOT is going full speed to get get the new overpass up and running, "What we're trying to eliminate is that crossing of traffic. We've really dedicated a lot of time and effort into making sure that we're making route 1 a limited access highway as much as possible." said C.R. McLeod with DelDOT.
Some drivers are against the project altogether.
Bob Doordan who frequently travels this way to see his wife's cardiologist said, "DelDOT doesn't seem to care. Their attitude seems to be it's more important to speed traffic from the north and the other states down Coastal Highway - It's not a limited access highway, it's not like an interstate."
McConaghy thinks the ramp will help, as long as changes are made to the layout of construction in the meantime.
"Definitely, I think it's been needed for years now honestly, but I never knew they were going to end up doing that." said McConaghy, "I thought what they had up there now was what was going to be permanent."
Roadwork here at route 1 and route 16 is still expected to be done by the year 2026. In the meantime, stay alert for changes in traffic flow as the project continues.