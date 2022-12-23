REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Dru Tevis, Corporate Pastry Chef for SoDel Concepts, has won Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship 2022- something he's had to keep secret for six months.
According to Tevis, despite the holiday theming, the competition was filmed last summer, and not even his husband knew about the win before it aired on TV.
"This is something I've wanted to do for a while— also terrified to do— but wanted to do it," said Tevis in an interview with WRDE, "and I actually applied for the first time for like the second or third season, and didn't end up getting on then."
He says that Food Network seeks out pastry chefs on Instagram, as pastry baking is specialized, and though the first time he applied it didn't work out, he kept in touch with Food Network to make it happen this year.
Tevis speaks highly of Rehoboth Beach, where he lives and works:
"The small town community feel is why I love it here. I mean, I've lived and worked up in New York for a while, but I grew up vacationing in Rehoboth and that's what ultimately brought me here," said Tevis. "So, after a few years in New York I just knew I wanted to come back to this community, because I just love my town, love the support I've always had, and so going and doing this... the support was unreal."
Tevis also talked about the biggest challenges that came with competing on a Food Network show, and the main one was that he had no idea what the challenges were going to be until he got there, he was going in blind.
"Many pastry chefs and bakers would agree that we tend to be planners, pastry's not something you can just win. We like to have everything in its place and know what we're doing, and that's the way I've always been," said Tevis, later saying
"It's like taking the most important final exam of your life, but you haven't studied because you have no idea what's going to be on it, and it's going to be filmed, and people are going to be watching, and you're not just doing it once— if you succeed, you do it over and over and over and over again."
Tevis said that at first, everyone was worried about who was going to go home first, but the contestants soon realized that everyone at the competition was amazing at what they do, that there was no shame going home because these were some of the best bakers in the world.
Tevis also talked about how the competition was a learning experience for him, giving him the opportunity to brush up on his cake decorating skills, something that he admits to not having as much experience with beforehand.
Throughout the entire interview, Trevis shared his love for his home of Rehoboth Beach, as well as his employer, SoDel Concepts, who he says has been incredibly supportive the whole way.
Trevis noted a trend of Delaware chefs appearing on Food Network shows other than him, including a winner on Beat Bobby Flay and a participant on Chopped, and hopes that it gets viewers thinking a little more about chefs in the first state.