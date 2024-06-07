BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Willie Anderson, Jr., of Bridgeville, on multiple felony gun and drug dealing charges after DSP executed a search warrant at his house Friday morning.
On June 7, at about 6:02 a.m., members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force, Sussex Drug Unit, and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a house on Polk Road in Bridgeville. The warrant was obtained after a two-month-long investigation into Anderson's suspected involvement in large-scale narcotics distribution. Anderson was taken into custody at the scene without incident said DSP.
During the search of the property, officers discovered 10 firearms including one shotgun, two rifles, three handguns and four revolvers as well as multiple types and rounds of ammunition.
The search also lead the task force to find about 350.47 grams of cocaine, about 6.2 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 234 dextroamphetamine pills, about 52 Suboxone strips and $13,293 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
DSP said a computer inquiry revealed that Anderson is a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Unlawful to Knowingly Operate Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony) – 21 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Anderson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,158,600 cash bond.