SEAFORD, Del- Delaware State Police are providing new details about a drug bust that was made last week involving several law enforcement agencies that resulted in three people being arrested.
On March 21, the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Kent County Governor’s Task Force and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, executed a search warrant at a house in the 25,000 block of Haven Drive in Seaford. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from the property. Detectives arrested 22 year old Jaylyn Faison of Seaford, 38 year old Shantea Cannon of Seaford, and 19 year old Tayeanna Hughes of Bridgeville, who were inside the house. Detectives found the following during a search of the property and a vehicle:
- Approximately 1.057 grams of heroin
- Approximately 4.6 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 15.31 grams of cocaine
- Loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun
- 40 .40 caliber rounds of ammunition
- 5 12-gauge shotgun shells
- Drug paraphernalia
Faison was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,200 secured bond for the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cannon was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $16,500 unsecured bond and is being charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hughes was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4 arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $9,400 unsecured bond.
She is facing:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia