SUSSEX COUNTY, De - A drug investigation in primarily Ellendale and Greenwood that spanned three months this summer led to the arrest of six men. During the months of June through August 2022, the Delaware State Police partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of illegal drugs.
Six men were arrested, four were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. The investigation yielded the seizure of:
- Approximately 9.261 grams of heroin
- Approximately 727.49 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 5.8 grams of powder cocaine
- Approximately 1.9 pounds of marijuana
- Approximately $8,700 in suspected drug proceeds
- 3 handguns
- 1 muzzleloader
- 2 rifles, one of which was reported stolen out of Troop 3 in August 2022
- Numerous rounds of ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia
Delaware State Police say that two men, 32 year old Gary Williams of Ellendale and 35 year old Frank Lovett of Harrington are still wanted for their connection to the investigation.