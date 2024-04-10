GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 17-year-old student at Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown was arrested following the discovery of drugs in his vehicle on school property Tuesday at approximately 10:50 a.m., said Delaware State Police.
The School Resource Officer at the high school was alerted by school staff to a marijuana smell emanating from a student's car. The student was engaged in a class project involving work on his car at the time. Upon searching the vehicle, staff found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said DSP.
Delaware State Police reported that approximately 5.79 grams of marijuana and 21 grams of individually packaged marijuana, along with a metal scale and drug paraphernalia, were seized from the student's car. The student was arrested and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with multiple offenses.
The charges include Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, a felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Following the arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released.