Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional widespread minor coastal flooding is forecast with the Thursday night high tide. This high tide will coincide with rough surf and potential for beach erosion. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/11 AM 5.5 0.8 1.0 None 10/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.8 Minor 11/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.7 None 12/12 AM 6.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 12/12 PM 4.0 -0.7 0.1 None 13/12 AM 4.4 -0.2 -0.5 None &&