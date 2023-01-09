DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) has announced the start of the Delaware Tenant Rent-Reporting Program Pilot, which will be funded by the American Rescue Plan act and is partnered with Self Financial.
"Rent is the largest monthly expense for many people, but few are using rent to build credit. Self is proud to work in partnership with DSHA to help people build credit using their existing rent payments," said James Garvey, founder and CEO of Self.
DSHA says that the Tenant Rent-Reporting Pilot aims to help over 400 low-income renters raise their credit score by reporting their reliable rental payment history, because most rental payment history is never reported to larger credit reporting bureaus. Because of this, they say that many renter's credit scores do not reflect their actual credit risk, and that makes that unreported history a big factor in someone's lower economic mobility.
Self is a credit-building platform that increases economic inclusion and financial resilience through products that make credit accessible for people with low or no credit score, says DSHA, and they will do that by reporting tenant's rent and utility payments by linking their bank account, detecting the payment history, then reporting that history to credit bureaus. They note that Self reports rent payments to all three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) and utility payments to TransUnion.
DSHA says that rental payment history reporting could help lower barriers to home ownership, increase access to personal and business loan products, and more accurately represent applicants applying for jobs that require credit checks and affordable financial products like insurance.
Karen Speakman, Executive Director of NeighborGood Partners, formerly NCALL, shared, "We are delighted to be a part of this unique tenant rent reporting pilot in partnership with Self Financial and DSHA. Our role is to seek a diverse group of tenant households to participate in this program, link them with financial coaching, and towards the end of the two-year pilot, develop a report that will include an analysis of the program data and provide recommendations for future policies."
DSHA says that NeighborGood Partners is a nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing development, education, and lending, and they will manage participant eligibility and employment.
"We are excited that Delaware is at the forefront of this policy issue," says Caitlin Del Collo. "Colorado is currently implementing a similar rent reporting pilot program, and California recently enacted a law that requires affordable property managers to offer rent reporting to their tenants through July 1, 2025. The outcomes of this pilot will help inform future policies surrounding rent reporting and credit building, not just in Delaware but nationwide."
DSHA says to participate in the pilot program, renters have to have a housing voucher from or live in a housing unit ran by one of the state's five PHAs, or have a household income of at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
During the 12-month pilot period, they say that tenants will have access to monthly credit scores, ID theft insurance, financial counseling, and the option to report an extra 24 months of past rent and utility payments.
"After months of designing, planning, and working with the Governor's Office to secure funding, I am incredibly excited that the pilot program is launching and will be available for renters in Delaware," said Senator Kyle Evans Gay. "I believe the Delaware Tenant Rent-Reporting Pilot will empower renters to achieve their financial goals. I am grateful to DSHA and its partners for their work to provide this service to Delawareans."
For more information about the Delaware Tenant Rent Reporting Pilot, DSHA says to contact Nancy Aragon, Rent Reporting Specialist, at (302) 855-1370 (office), (302) 260-1212 (cell), or naragon@neighborgoodpartners.org. Additional information is available at www.neighborgoodpartners.org.