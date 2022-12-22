DELAWARE - Ahead of holiday travel, Delmarva roads and highways are not only busy, but slick. Winter weather is impacting roadways and flights during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
Both Delaware State Police (DSP) and AAA are both offering tips for drivers that are taking to the roads this holiday weekend.
DSP says to use the following checklist before you set off:
- Plan your trip before you embark on your journey. Map out how you will get there and how you will return home. Then it’s happy trails, Hans! Yippee-ki-yay!
- Make sure your car is mechanically sound. Check all fluid levels and tire air pressure readings, including the spare tire. It’s not a bad little car. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.
- Look into road and weather conditions to see if your car can handle them. Inclement weather can leave you stranded or lost in New York.
- Lock the house doors and set the alarm system. Place lights and “fragile” leg lamps on timers.
- Do not use your cell phone while driving. A screen light shouldn’t guide your sleigh tonight.
- Take a break every few hours to stretch and refocus. Maybe snack on some pudding or some carved roast beast.
- If you stop at a rest stop, park in a well-lit area, stay with your children, and be aware of your surroundings. Don’t let Kevin wander on his own.
- When your car is parked, lock the doors and don’t leave any valuables or gifts in sight. The Grinch may nearby, staring down from his cave with a sour grinchy frown, at the warm lighted windows below in the town.
- Do not drive impaired. If you’ve been drinking, call a friend, family member, or ride-sharing service. If you’re driving, avoid consuming alcohol. Instead, be sure to drink your Ovaltine.
- Avoid posting updates on your location on social media. Harry and Marv will know that no one is home and may try to break in. Save the photo dumps for when you get back.
DSP says that the obvious things are the ones that can be easily overlooked, so it's important to always double check
As for AAA, they are warning drivers about the flash freeze expected to take place on Friday, just as holiday travel ramps up. Because of this, they advise drivers to change their plans. If you do have to drive, AAA asks that you purchase a winter vehicle emergency kit and forget about.
“There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” says Margaret Cole, AAA Mid-Atlantic Club Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
AAA says that they responded to almost 20,000 emergency roadside calls last winter in Delaware along, and almost 30% of those were for dead batteries.
According to AAA, taking preventative measures and being prepared in the event of an emergency are key to making sure everyone stays safe, so they offer the following three ways to prepare for your drive:
- Check Your Battery
- Starting an engine in cold temperatures can take up to twice as much current as needed under normal conditions.
- The average battery lasts 3 to 5 years. Often, there is no indication that it is not going to work. A battery that worked last week could fail under colder conditions.
- This year, AAA has seen an increase in the number of batteries needing replacement, rather than just a jump-start.
- Check Your Tires
- Check tire pressure. Colder temps may require adding air to your tires. As the air temperature drops outside, so does the air pressure in your tires. For every 10-degree change in air temperature, a tire's pressure will change by about 1-2 PSI (pounds per square inch).
- Make sure tire-pressure levels match those found in either the owner’s manual or on the driver-side door jamb. Note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires.
- Check tire tread. A healthy tread increases traction, essential for safe driving.
- Check for a spare tire. Many newer vehicles do not come with a spare, which many drivers do not realize until they are stranded at the roadside.
AAA says they offer free battery and tire testing for Members at home or at work, they'll come to you.
AAA also offers free battery and tire testing for Members and non-Members alike, by appointment, at any of their AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Centers and at most AAA Approved Auto Repair locations as well.
- Pack a Winter Emergency Kit
No one ever ‘expects’ to break down, but being prepared can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and an extremely dangerous situation. Always have these items on hand:
- Ice scraper with brush
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, cat litter) or traction mats
- Shovel
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Flares or reflective triangle
- Phone charger
- Blankets and extra coats/hats/gloves
- Non-perishable snacks and water
- Extra medicines