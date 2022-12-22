Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/08 PM 6.5 0.8 2.5 None 23/07 AM 8.1 2.4 3.6 Moderate 23/09 PM 3.0 -2.7 -1.1 None 24/09 AM 5.2 -0.5 -0.5 None 24/09 PM 3.4 -2.3 -0.3 None 25/10 AM 5.6 -0.1 -0.1 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/08 PM 5.0 0.3 1.3 None 23/08 AM 7.2 2.5 1.7 Moderate 23/08 PM 2.7 -2.0 -1.0 None 24/09 AM 4.4 -0.2 -1.1 None 24/09 PM 2.8 -1.9 -1.0 None 25/10 AM 4.9 0.2 -0.6 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/08 PM 7.1 0.8 1.8 None 23/08 AM 9.5 3.2 2.8 Moderate 23/08 PM 5.4 -0.9 0.6 None 24/09 AM 7.2 0.9 0.4 None 24/09 PM 5.0 -1.3 0.1 None 25/10 AM 7.1 0.8 0.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/07 PM 4.5 0.5 1.1 None 23/07 AM 6.5 2.5 1.6 Moderate 23/07 PM 2.9 -1.1 -0.3 None 24/08 AM 3.9 -0.1 -1.1 None 24/08 PM 2.3 -1.7 -1.0 None 25/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -1.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/07 PM 5.0 -0.1 0.9 None 23/07 AM 7.5 2.4 1.6 Moderate 23/07 PM 3.3 -1.8 -0.6 None 24/07 AM 4.7 -0.4 -0.8 None 24/08 PM 3.0 -2.1 -1.0 None 25/08 AM 5.0 -0.1 -0.5 None &&