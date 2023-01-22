WILMINGTON, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested 30-year-old Sirea Boone of Philadelphia for felony criminal charges following the armed robbery of a convenience store early Thursday morning.
Police say on Thursday, January 19, troopers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 298 South Maryland Avenue in Wilmington for a reported armed robbery.
Police say the investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the convenience store and showed a handgun, and then demanded money and left the store before the police arrived.
According to police, detectives were able to identify Boone as the man involved in this robbery.
Police say on Friday, January 20, members of the Delaware State Police Governor’s Task Force contacted Boone during a traffic stop on New Castle Avenue in New Castle, Delaware. He was taken into custody without a fight and taken to Troop 2, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Robbery 1st Degree- Display What Appears to be a Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)