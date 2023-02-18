BEAR, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Kymani Roberts of Middletown and a 17-year-old boy after an attempted carjacking that occurred in Bear on Friday morning.
Police say it was Friday around 9:45 a.m. when troopers responded to the LA Fitness at 900 Eden Circle about an attempted carjacking. Troopers contacted the 48-year-old man from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, who said that he had been seated in his locked car when he was approached by several people. One of the people tried to get into the back seat of his car while another stood at the driver’s door and pointed a handgun at him, demanding that he get out and give him the keys. The man complied and went into LA Fitness to report what happened. He was not injured.
Police say those involved were unable to reverse the man's car out of the parking space. They left the car in the parking lot and left the LA Fitness in a Honda Accord that was seen on Pulaski Highway. Troopers saw the Honda and tried to stop the car, but the driver left. Police say troopers pursued the car until it crashed in the area of East 4th Street at Swedes Landing in Wilmington. Driver Kymani Roberts tried to run away from the crash, but he was taken into custody. A search of the Accord led to the recovery of a black airsoft gun that resembled an actual handgun.
The 17-year-old boy from New Castle also involved in the carjacking was also found and detained on New Castle Avenue a short time later.
Both of them were taken to Troop 2, where they were charged with the following crimes:
Kymani Roberts:
- Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Numerous traffic charges
17-year-old boy:
- Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree