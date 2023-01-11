LEWES, Del. - A Millsboro man has been arrested after driving under the influence and crashing into a parked construction truck and trying to steal another right after.
According to DSP, on Wednesday, January 11th, at around 12:20 a.m., troopers were sent to John J. Williams Highway east of Dorman Road for a car crash. When they got there, they say they learned that a driver of red 2007 Cadillac Escalade had crashed into the back of an unoccupied construction truck parked in the shoulder.
They say the man got out of his car, and tried to steal another work truck, but a worker was able to take the keys from the ignition before the man could get them.
DSP says that the man, identified as 27-year-old Richard Mullins from Millsboro, ran away from the scene.
According to DSP, troopers searched the surrounding area and found Mullins running west on John J. Williams Highway. They say Mullins ignored commands to stop, but a trooper was able to take him into custody after chasing and tasing him.
DSP says Mullins showed signs of impairment. They say he was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest (Felony)
- Failure to Comply With Taking of Photographs and Fingerprints
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
- Numerous traffic charges
Mullins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, says DSP, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,400 cash bond.
They report no injuries in the accident or chase.