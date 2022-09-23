LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says that they have arrested two people for drug and weapon offenses after a car chase that happened early Thursday morning.
On September 22nd, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m., DSP says a trooper on patrol in the Milton area, north of Cave Neck Road, spotted a silver 2021 Nissan Altima speeding south on Route 1. According to DSP, the trooper tried to pull the Altima over, but the driver ignored the trooper and kept speeding south.
DSP says that later, another trooper in the Lewes Area deployed a device the deflated the tires of the Altima, making the car come to a stop near the Crab House restaurant in Rehoboth Beach. The two people in the car were then taken in to custody with no issues, says DSP.
According to DSP, when they searched the Altima they found 140.15 grams of marijuana, around 0.56 grams of suspected heroin, a prescription pill, various items of drug paraphernalia, and a .22 LR handgun with a destroyed serial number. DSP says their computer checks showed that the passenger was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun.
DSP says the two were transferred to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
Driver
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous traffic offenses
DSP says the driver was
arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $43,000 cash bond.
Passenger
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The passenger was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $60,750 cash bond.