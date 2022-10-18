REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Two 19-year-olds have been arrested for a robbery that took at the Wawa on Veterans Way in Rehoboth Beach Saturday night, says DSP.
At around 10:30 Saturday night, DSP says that the two alleged robbers stopped a man outside the Wawa and grabbed him, claiming that they would kill him if he did not hand over his wallet, scooter, and other personal belongings. According to DSP, one of the 19-year-olds flashed a knife, and another flashed a handgun.
The victim complied, says DSP, and sat on the ground like the alleged robbers told him to. They say one suspect tried to escape on the scooter, but was not able to get it to work, so they both escaped on foot.
According to DSP, troopers responded to the scene and found the alleged robbers. After a chase, which had the help of the DSP Aviation Unit, troopers say they got a hold of the duo and arrested them.
DSP say the two were charged with the following crimes:
First 19-year old:
- Robbery Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Resisting Arrest
- Offensive Touching
The first 19-year old is being held on a $41,000 cash bond, says DSP.
Second 19-year-old:
- Robbery Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Resisting Arrest
The second 19-year old is being held on $47,500 cash bond, says DSP.